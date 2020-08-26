Oregon Ave. shooting suspect indicted for 1st degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a Grand Jury returned an indictment against 26-year-old Preston V. Scott for first degree murder.

Preston Scott faces the charge, along with aggravated battery with a firearm after a criminal investigation from an April 2 incident in the Oregon Avenue area at 10:26 a.m., according to Hite Ross.

On April 2, David Foley was found outside of his vehicle and he had suffered several gunshot wounds, where he died as a result of those injuries, according to Hite Ross.

First degree murder is a class M felony that is punishable by a sentence range of 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised Release. The defendant is eligible for an additional sentence of 25 years to natural life sentencing because a firearm was used.

Aggravated battery with a firearm is a class X felony that is punishable by a sentence range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release.

Scott is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Ronald White in Courtroom B on Sept. 9 in the Winnebago County Justice Center.

