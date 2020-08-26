Advertisement

Oregon Ave. shooting suspect indicted for 1st degree murder

A grand jury returned an indictment against Preston V. Scott.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office(Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a Grand Jury returned an indictment against 26-year-old Preston V. Scott for first degree murder.

Preston Scott faces the charge, along with aggravated battery with a firearm after a criminal investigation from an April 2 incident in the Oregon Avenue area at 10:26 a.m., according to Hite Ross.

On April 2, David Foley was found outside of his vehicle and he had suffered several gunshot wounds, where he died as a result of those injuries, according to Hite Ross.

First degree murder is a class M felony that is punishable by a sentence range of 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised Release. The defendant is eligible for an additional sentence of 25 years to natural life sentencing because a firearm was used.

Aggravated battery with a firearm is a class X felony that is punishable by a sentence range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release.

Scott is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Ronald White in Courtroom B on Sept. 9 in the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local medical professionals react to change in CDC guidance

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The CDC now directs those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic to talk to their healthcare provider for guidance prior to being tested.

News

Local doctors react to CDC guidance change

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Rock Valley College students work with residents at Wesley Willows

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Additional 22 cases, new death of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The area-wide recovery rate is now at 96.0 percent.

Latest News

News

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalia Martinez and John P. Wise, WAVE
Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

News

Rockford native and Auburn grad goes viral for treadmill marathon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
A nun's story made national headlines, but her ties are local.

News

Dr. Martell: Testing played key role in identifying cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures, Dr. Martell said.

News

Rock Valley College nursing students return to on-site clinicals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
After the coronavirus pandemic canceled on-site training for nursing students at Rock Valley College. Students are finally getting back into the swing things working with residents at Wesley Willows.

News

Milwaukee Bucks decide to boycott NBA playoff game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jasmyn Wimbish
Milwaukee has won three straight since dropping the series opener.

News

Car struck by gunfire on Latham Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
As a woman drove down the street, her back window was shattered by gunfire.