One person killed in two car crash on Rockford’s northwest side

Police ask to avoid the area while officials investigate.
At least one person was killed in a crash on Rockford's northwest side early Wednesday morning.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are at the scene of a fatal two car accident Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. first responders were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Riverside Boulevard for reports of a serious accident with injury.

According to police at the scene, at least one person was killed.

Rockford Police ask to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

