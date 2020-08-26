One person killed in two car crash on Rockford’s northwest side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are at the scene of a fatal two car accident Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. first responders were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Riverside Boulevard for reports of a serious accident with injury.

According to police at the scene, at least one person was killed.

Rockford Police ask to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.