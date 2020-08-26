Advertisement

Northwest Community Center becomes polling place

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northwest Community Center announced the facility is now a polling place.

“Expanding voter access is among the most important actions communities can take to dismantle institutionalized racism. For communities of color, electing legislators committed to policies that foster racial equity is a critical life issue,” according to the NCC. “Additionally, voters were dislocated having to go outside of the 7th ward to vote. Northwest Community Center becoming a polling place removes a hardship for voters to where they are no longer displaced.”

The polling place will serve Northwest Rockford, Ward 7 — voting precincts 4, 5, and 6 — which is presided over by Alderman Ann Thompson-Kelly.

“I served for 15 years on the board of the Northwest Community Center and it is a hidden jewel in this community. They offer programs for childcare, adult education, football, and summer programming for children. The services they provide are valuable for the City of Rockford and I am excited and appreciative of the leadership of the organization that supported bringing back a polling place to the 7th Ward,” Alderman Thompson-Kelly said.

