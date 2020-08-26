Near-record heat on tap Wednesday, potentially Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a third consecutive day Tuesday, temperatures reached the 90s across the entire Stateline, and for a second straight day, Rockford’s high temperature reached 95°, again tying the high water marks of the year. By all accounts, Wednesday looks to be the hottest of the bunch, as temperatures should warm a degree or two more than the past two days. That’s due to the fact there’s to be a bit less haze in our skies, a stronger southwesterly wind blowing, as well as slightly lower humidity, which actually allows our air to warm more quickly and efficiently. The 96° high temperature forecast for Wednesday will fall just one degree shy of a record, but should dew points fall further in the afternoon, it’s possible temperature readings could surge past the current forecast.

Another extremely hot day is on tap Wednesday, likely the hottest of 2020. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While humidity may relax ever so slightly Wednesday, it’s to rebuild into the region Thursday as moisture from Hurricane Laura begins to lift northward. Temperatures Thursday are likely to reach the middle 90s once again, and could threaten records if clouds hold off long enough. It’s presently thought that a few more clouds will begin to spill in later in the day. Another hot and humid day’s on tap Friday, though a cold front dropping southward will eventually promise some relief from the heat by the weekend.

Relief from heat and humidity is in sight, but still several days away. Hot, humid conditions are to persist through Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That cold front will not only bring relief from the heat and humidity, but it’s also to bring the Stateline some long overdue and much needed rainfall. The first round of storms could actually arrive as early as late Thursday Night and then again Friday Afternoon and Evening. Atmospheric energy levels, though, will be off the charts, so any thunderstorms we do get could potentially be rather explosive. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed most of the Stateline in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday Night, and their Day 4 Outlook hints at us being placed in a Slight Risk for Friday as well. Large hail and gusty winds appear to be the main severe weather threats. At this juncture, the atmospheric setup doesn’t appear to be one overly favorable for tornadoes.

Most of the Stateline has been placed in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday Night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms are likely Friday Afternoon and Evening, and there's already a decent chance that some would be on the strong to severe side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we could all do without severe weather, any rainfall we receive would be welcomed with open arms. Tuesday marks the 15th straight day without rainfall in Rockford, so it should come as no surprise to see our deficits growing further. We’re now more than five inches in the hole since Meteorological Summer began on June 1.

Our streak of days without rainfall has reached 15, allowing our deficits to grow yet again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond our Thursday and Friday rain chances is what’s shaping up to be an absolutely perfect weekend. Abundant, if not unlimited sunshine is on tap both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures likely to top out near 80° each day. As we get into next week, a rather dynamic system looks to take aim on the region, again bringing very respectable chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday. This, too, could bring some rather healthy rain our way, as the system looks to tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. A few storms appear to be a possibility again on Tuesday.

There are growing indications that some rather healthy rainfall may be in store over the coming week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While no one of the storm chances is to bring a large amount of rainfall to the area, it’s likely to add up. In perhaps the most optimistic seven day rainfall outlook we’ve seen in months, the Weather Prediction Center projects the Stateline to be candidates to receive between 1.75″ and 2.00″ of rainfall over the coming week, which would have plants and lawns rejoicing!

