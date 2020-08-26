Milwaukee Bucks decide to boycott NBA playoff game

ORLANDO (CBS) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, a source tells ESPN.

After a surprising Game 1 loss, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks have recaptured their dominant form in the first round against the Orlando Magic.

Now they have a chance to put away the series in Game 5 Wednesday. Ahead of tip-off, however, both the Bucks and Orlando Magic have chosen not to take the court as they are reportedly considering boycotting Game 5 in protest of the recent Jacob Blake shooting.

The scene outside the Bucks locker room right now: league public relations staffers, ball boys and team/league security are standing off to the side. Several high ranking league officials are having conversations in the hallways outside of the locker room. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

The Bucks did not come onto the court before the 4 p.m. ET start time, prompting NBA officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room before news of the team's boycott was learned.

The Magic were seen taking shots pregame, while the Bucks' half of the court was empty. The Magic left the court with 3:56 left until the scheduled tip.

Referees then exited the court.

Top NBA executives were outside of the Milwaukee locker room, but haven’t gone inside, a source told ESPN.

