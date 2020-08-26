Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks decide to boycott NBA playoff game

Milwaukee has won three straight since dropping the series opener.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Orlando Magic's D.J. Augustin (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Orlando Magic's D.J. Augustin (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Jasmyn Wimbish
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ORLANDO (CBS) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, a source tells ESPN.

After a surprising Game 1 loss, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks have recaptured their dominant form in the first round against the Orlando Magic.

Now they have a chance to put away the series in Game 5 Wednesday. Ahead of tip-off, however, both the Bucks and Orlando Magic have chosen not to take the court as they are reportedly considering boycotting Game 5 in protest of the recent Jacob Blake shooting.

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 on Wednesday with the Orlando Magic to protest the police shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

The Bucks did not come onto the court before the 4 p.m. ET start time, prompting NBA officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room before news of the team's boycott was learned.

The Magic were seen taking shots pregame, while the Bucks' half of the court was empty. The Magic left the court with 3:56 left until the scheduled tip.

Referees then exited the court.

Top NBA executives were outside of the Milwaukee locker room, but haven’t gone inside, a source told ESPN.

