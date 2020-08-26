Local medical professionals react to change in CDC guidance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes a revision to its COVID-19 testing guidelines when it comes to those who’ve had contact with the virus but are asymptomatic, but some doctors say they don’t agree with it.

“My first reaction to this is it doesn’t make sense,” says OSF HealthCare Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bartlett. “Infectious disease 101 we learned that the way to manage an epidemic like this is two factors, testing, and isolation of people that are infected. If someone doesn’t know they are infected, how are they going to isolate?”

Dr. James Cole is the Trauma Medical Director at SwedishAmerican Hospital, he says the guideline change has specific wording that people need to focus on.

“Those who are exposed to a known COVID patient and if you are asymptomatic, you may not need to be tested,” says Cole.

The CDC now directs those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic to talk to their healthcare provider for guidance, but doctors say those who are asymptomatic can cause harm.

“We also know that 40% of people that develop COVID or that contract COVID are asymptomatic and 50% of COVID seems to be spread by people that are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic,” says Cole.

Medical professionals advise us to distance from people who contract COVID-19, but say if you do come in close contact with the virus to take it seriously.

“If you have been exposed to somebody make sure that you have some sort of communication with a primary care physician preferably your own,” says Cole.

“If you’re exposed get testing, remain isolated until you get those test results and that is the responsible thing to do,” says Bartlett.

Public Health Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department Dr. Sandra Martell issued a statement on the guidance change:

"Due to continued significant community transmission in Illinois and the region, Winnebago County Health Department continues to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas. If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Winnebago County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Testing is available at the Community Based Testing Site at the University of Illinois Health Sciences Campus - Rockford, 1601 Parkview Ave., daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is also available at the Community Based Testing Site at Rockton Ave. (former Schnuck’s), 3120 North Rockton Ave., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to –4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

