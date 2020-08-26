Advertisement

In Youth We Trust Council seeks new members

Applications are due Oct. 1.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The In Youth We Trust Council is looking for new members to join the council for its 26th year.

The IYWT Council is the youth philanthropy program of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. It was established with a grant from the Ford Foundation in 1994 and endowed by a local donor. This program teaches grant-making, volunteerism, and leadership skills to today’s youth, preparing them to be the positive change of tomorrow.

The IYWT Council is made up of high school-aged students from Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties. Council members learn about leadership, community engagement, and philanthropy, and directly manage a grant process that this year will distribute up to $40,000 to community projects that benefit youth.

The council meets one Saturday a month from September through May. Meetings are 2 to 3 hours and it is anticipated that most meetings will be offered virtually, which means that whether students live in Rockford, Freeport, Belvidere, or Rochelle, their “commute time” to meetings will be the same.

Students who are interested in learning more about IYWT are invited to attend the annual Kickoff Meeting to meet current Council members and learn more about IYWT. The virtual kickoff meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

Full details about the In Youth We Trust Council and new member applications may be found online. Applications are due Oct. 1.

Students who are interested in attending should email CFNIL staff liaison to IYWT, Ciara Stahly, at cstahly@cfnil.org to confirm their attendance and receive the meeting login details.

