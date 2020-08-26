Advertisement

Illinois announces 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.0 percent for the period of August 19-25.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials announced 2,157 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths Wednesday.

The additional deaths includes:

-  Bureau County: 1 male 90′s

-  Cook County: 1 female under 20, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 4 females 80′s, 1 male 90′s

-  DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

-  Kane County: 2 males 70′s, 2 females 90′s

-  Lake County: 1 male 50′s

-  LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

-  Livingston County: 1 female 80′s

-  Macon County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s

-  Morgan County: 1 female 80′s

-  Peoria County: 1 female 90′s

-  Perry County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

-  Pope County: 1 female 60′s

-  Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

-  St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

-  Warren County: 1 male 70′s

-  Will County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 90′s

-  Williamson County: 1 male 80′s

-  Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s

There is now a total of 225,627 cases and 7,954 deaths in Illinois stemming from COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, an additional 50,362 new COVID-19 tests were conducted bringing the state total to 3,831,412 tests so far.

The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.0 percent for the period of August 19-25. As of Tuesday night, 1,573 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients are in the ICU and 132 are on ventilators.

