Illinois announces 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials announced 2,157 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths Wednesday.

The additional deaths includes:

- Bureau County: 1 male 90′s

- Cook County: 1 female under 20, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 4 females 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

- Kane County: 2 males 70′s, 2 females 90′s

- Lake County: 1 male 50′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80′s

- Macon County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s

- Morgan County: 1 female 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90′s

- Perry County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Pope County: 1 female 60′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Warren County: 1 male 70′s

- Will County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 90′s

- Williamson County: 1 male 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s

There is now a total of 225,627 cases and 7,954 deaths in Illinois stemming from COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, an additional 50,362 new COVID-19 tests were conducted bringing the state total to 3,831,412 tests so far.

The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.0 percent for the period of August 19-25. As of Tuesday night, 1,573 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients are in the ICU and 132 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.