Hononegah takes second at Rolfing Cup

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah boy’s golf should have been playing in Bloomington for a tournament, but due to the IHSA’s regional restrictions, the Indians traveled to DeKalb for the Mark Rolfing Cup where they placed second.

The Indians were led by Jack Kitzman and Jarrett VanBriesen who both shot an 81 and tied for seventh.

Auburn took fifth with Alex Ferry (80) recording the sixth best individual score.

Rochelle placed sixth and was led by Reese Kirk (87) and Megan Thiravong (88).

Kaneland won the second annual event by 34 strokes.

Team Standings

1. Kaneland - 307

2. Hononegah - 341

3. DeKalb - 351

4. Sycamore - 366

5. Auburn - 372

6. Rochelle - 379

7. Sterling - 386

