Ex-Illinois GOP governor says he’s voting for Joe Biden

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Illinois Republican Governor Jim Edgar is one of three from g-o-p lawmakers from the state to announce they are voting for Joe Biden in 2020.

Edgar told Chicago radio station WBEZ the biggest reason he was supporting the Democratic nominee was the issue of character. Edgar said he thought Biden was a very decent person, while he says President Trump is a bully who doesn't tell the truth. Edgar, who served as Illinois's governor from 1991-to-1999 also expressed concern with the president's relationship with Vladimir Putin and his handling of the coronavirus.

Former Republican Congressman Ray La Hood and ex-Illinois Republican Party Chair Pat Brady also announced their support for Biden.

