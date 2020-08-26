Advertisement

Evers doubles Guard deployment; Trump sending federal agents

Police clear a park during clashes with protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., during demonstrations over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Police clear a park during clashes with protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., during demonstrations over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a third straight night of violent protests in Kenosha, the most recent of which turned deadly, law enforcement officers in the city will be getting even more assistance from the National Guard as well as from federal agencies.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers doubled the number of members of the National Guard who will be deployed to Kenosha, announcing 500 soldiers will be activated. The move comes a day after another doubling, when he upped the contingent from 125 to 250 Guard members.

Additionally, Evers plans to work with other states to enlist more help from the National Guard and state patrol agencies.

The governor’s announcements come minutes after President Donald Trump tweeted federal law enforcement officers would be heading to Wisconsin, as well. The president’s action comes after Evers agreed to accept the federal assistance, he wrote.

“TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” the president wrote.

On Tuesday, Evers rejected help from Washington, earning a stern rebuke from Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Bryan Steil, whose district encompasses Kenosha. In his statement, Steil (R-1st) recounted asking President Trump for that assistance and getting his approval.

At that time, Steil says, the governor said no.

FILE: Rep. Bryan Steil (R-1st) said he received President Donald Trump's approval Tuesday to deploy federal troops to Wisconsin in response to recent protests.
FILE: Rep. Bryan Steil (R-1st) said he received President Donald Trump's approval Tuesday to deploy federal troops to Wisconsin in response to recent protests.(NBC15)

Saying “the violence needs to stop now,” Steil urged Evers to reconsider his decision. He also criticized the number of Guard members deployed. In his statement, which was released prior to Evers’ announcement Wednesday, he called the 250 number “woefully insufficient.”

As did Johnson (R-WI), who, while acknowledging the presence of the soldiers isn’t a silver bullet guaranteeing peace, argued, “Anarchy and chaos will not advance justice, and must be stopped.”

FILE: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. On Wednesday, Johnson urged Gov. Tony Evers to reconsider his decision to allow federal troops to be deployed to Wisconsin.
FILE: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. On Wednesday, Johnson urged Gov. Tony Evers to reconsider his decision to allow federal troops to be deployed to Wisconsin.(Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Both Republicans quickly responded to Evers about-face on the issue of federal agents, saying it was “a tragedy that two people had to lose their lives” before the state accepted Washington’s help.

They went on to say the violence in Kenosha does not help the fight for justice and “drown(s) out the voices of those protesting peacefully.

The protests in Kenosha began Sunday night after a Kenosha police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back multiple times.

On Tuesday night, Kenosha erupted into violent demonstrations for the third consecutive night. This time, though, the protests took a deadly turn. Two people were shot to death and another was wounded in an overnight confrontation.

A 17-year-old was arrested in Illinois in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford native and Auburn grad goes viral for treadmill marathon

Updated: moments ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
A nun's story made national headlines, but her ties are local.

News

Dr. Martell: Testing played key role in identifying cases of COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures, Dr. Martell said.

News

Rock Valley College nursing students return to on-site clinicals

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
After the coronavirus pandemic canceled on-site training for nursing students at Rock Valley College. Students are finally getting back into the swing things working with residents at Wesley Willows.

News

Milwaukee Bucks decide to boycott NBA playoff game

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jasmyn Wimbish
Milwaukee has won three straight since dropping the series opener.

News

Car struck by gunfire on Latham Street

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
As a woman drove down the street, her back window was shattered by gunfire.

Latest News

News

Boone Co. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, 13 recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.

News

Rockford men arrested after ISP, SWAT carry out warrants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A total of six search warrants on Rockford residences were executed.

News

Ill. juvenile arrested for murder, fleeing state after Kenosha shootings that left two dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha, which has seen three straight nights of unrest since the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

News

Illinois announces 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.0 percent for the period of August 19-25.

News

Starved Rock State Park reopens trails Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Some trails at Starved Rock, all of Matthiessen State Park will remain closed.