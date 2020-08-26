Advertisement

Dr. Martell: Testing played key role in identifying cases of COVID-19

Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures, Dr. Martell said.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Due to continued significant community transmission in Illinois and the region, Winnebago County Health Department continues to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas. If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Winnebago County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission,” Dr. Martell said.

Dr. Martell continued her statement with information on available COVID-19 testing.

“Testing is available at the Community Based Testing Site at the University of Illinois Health Sciences Campus - Rockford, 1601 Parkview Ave., daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.  Testing is also available at the Community Based Testing Site at Rockton Ave. (former Schnuck’s), 3120 North Rockton Ave., Monday through Thursday from  9 a.m. to –4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Dr. Martell said.

