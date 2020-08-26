Advertisement

Commissioner to retire from Rockford Park District Board

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners accepted a letter of resignation from Commissioner Julianne Elliott on Tuesday.

“It’s been an honor and joy working with the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners, Executive Directors Webbs Norman, Tim Dimke, and Jay Sandine, the entire leadership team, along with all the men and women of the Rockford Park District, as together we help people enjoy life. You will always be my park district family,” Commissioner Julie Elliott said.

The Rockford Park District will begin taking steps to fill a vacant Board of Commissioners seat. The current vacancy will be filled by appointment of the Board and whoever is appointed will have to run for the seat in the April 2021 election, according to the Rockford Park District.

To be considered for the uncompensated office of Park Commissioner, an applicant must be a registered voter, and must have resided within the Rockford Park District boundaries for a minimum of one year. Anyone interested in the office of Commissioner may submit an application to the Board beginning Aug. 31 through Sept. 14.

Applications will close at 5:00 p.m. on Sept.14. Application forms and more information can be found online beginning Aug. 31. Applications will also be available for pick up beginning Aug. 31 at Park District Customer Service locations like the UW Health Sports Factory, Carlson Ice Arena or Mercyhealth Sportscore Two, according to the Rockford Park District.

Before joining the Board of Commissioners in 2013, Julie worked for the Park District for 20 years. During her time on the board, Elliot served as a Liaison to the Park District Foundation and participated in several committees including the development and long-term vision for Levings Lake Park, Ice Facilities Master Plan and the Arts in the Parks Committee.

“Commissioner Elliott is a life-long participant, supporter, and advocate of the Rockford Park District and we can’t thank her enough for all that she has done over the years to impact this organization. Julie spent countless hours cultivating ideas, responding to citizens’ suggestions or concerns, making tough budget decisions, attending events, and bringing people together to experience the power of play. She has an enormous amount of love for every one and every place in the Rockford Park District,” Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine said.

Elliot will remain as a volunteer and contributor to the park district and community through the Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, Levings Park and other facilities or programs. In addition to her time at the Rockford Park District, Elliot volunteered with other organizations and causes such as the Epilepsy Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association, Aids Care Network, Breast Cancer Awareness, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonists, and Colonial Dames, according to the Rockford Park District.

