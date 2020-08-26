Charlotte Russe reopens at CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Charlotte Russe will return to the CherryVale Mall with a reopening on Wednesday.

“The Charlotte Russe brand was built on the idea that shopping should be fun and great fashion should be accessible to everyone,” Mark Peterson, General Manager at CherryVale Mall said. “Charlotte Russe makes it easy for shoppers to stay on top of the latest trends by offering a wide array of the latest clothing, footwear, and accessories at affordable prices.”

After the company announced store closures in early 2019, the brand was sold to Toronto-based YM Inc. and later announced they would be reopening 100 retail locations, including the location at CherryVale Mall, according to an announcement on Wednesday morning.

