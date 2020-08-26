Advertisement

Charlotte Russe reopens at CherryVale Mall

Will reopen on Wednesday in its former location near the food court.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Charlotte Russe will return to the CherryVale Mall with a reopening on Wednesday.

Charlotte Russe will reopen on Wednesday in its former location near the food court, according to an announcement on Wednesday morning.

“The Charlotte Russe brand was built on the idea that shopping should be fun and great fashion should be accessible to everyone,” Mark Peterson, General Manager at CherryVale Mall said. “Charlotte Russe makes it easy for shoppers to stay on top of the latest trends by offering a wide array of the latest clothing, footwear, and accessories at affordable prices.”

After the company announced store closures in early 2019, the brand was sold to Toronto-based YM Inc. and later announced they would be reopening 100 retail locations, including the location at CherryVale Mall, according to an announcement on Wednesday morning.

