Car struck by gunfire on Latham Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are searching for a suspect after a woman’s vehicle was struck by gunfire in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Rockford Police officers were called to a report of shots fired on the 2500 block of Latham Street at 9:30 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

As a woman drove down the street, her back window was shattered by gunfire. A suspect was seen standing in the roadway firing at the vehicle, according to the Rockford Police Department.

This appears to be a targeted incident. The suspect is a Black man that was also seen driving a dark blue Chevy Malibu. There were no injuries from the incident.

If you have any information to share, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815- 966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

