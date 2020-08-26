Brewers won’t play Wednesday in protest over Kenosha shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers will not take the field Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jared Diamond broke the story shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to come out of the locker room for their playoff match-up against the Orlando Magic.

Diamond reported that the Brewers met Wednesday afternoon to discuss whether or not they should play. After opting to sit in protest, the team in the opposing dugout, the Cincinnati Reds, followed suit. Diamond explained, by doing so, the Brewers would not be forced to forfeit the game.

The Reds have agreed not to play as well. No forfeit situation. Both teams have agreed to sit out tonight’s game. https://t.co/BZJAg8GujJ — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

After ESPN reported that league sources confirmed to them that the Brewers-Reds game was canceled, one of its writers, Jeff Passan, said even more teams are discussing not playing as well, including the Seattle Mariners. Passan noted that the Mariners have the most Black players of any MLB team.

Following the cancellation of the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds game tonight, more teams are discussing the possibility of not playing, sources tell ESPN. Among those currently discussing it: the Seattle Mariners, who have the most Black players of any team in MLB. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2020

Earlier in the afternoon, the Bucks refused to leave the locker room for their playoff game. Following that decision, the NBA chose to cancel the other two games scheduled for Wednesday.

