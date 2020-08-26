Advertisement

Brewers won’t play Wednesday in protest over Kenosha shooting

The Bucks refused to come out of the locker room for their playoff game as well
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers will not take the field Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jared Diamond broke the story shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to come out of the locker room for their playoff match-up against the Orlando Magic.

Diamond reported that the Brewers met Wednesday afternoon to discuss whether or not they should play. After opting to sit in protest, the team in the opposing dugout, the Cincinnati Reds, followed suit. Diamond explained, by doing so, the Brewers would not be forced to forfeit the game.

After ESPN reported that league sources confirmed to them that the Brewers-Reds game was canceled, one of its writers, Jeff Passan, said even more teams are discussing not playing as well, including the Seattle Mariners. Passan noted that the Mariners have the most Black players of any MLB team.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Bucks refused to leave the locker room for their playoff game. Following that decision, the NBA chose to cancel the other two games scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milwaukee Bucks decide to boycott NBA playoff game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jasmyn Wimbish
Milwaukee has won three straight since dropping the series opener.

Sports

Giolito Throws No-Hitter

Updated: 11 hours ago
White Sox ace walks only one on his way to his first career no-hitter

Sports

Hononegah takes second at Rolfing Cup

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mike Buda
Hononegah boy’s golf should have been playing in Bloomington for a tournament, but due to the IHSA’s regional restrictions, the Indians traveled to DeKalb for the Mark Rolfing Cup where they placed second.

Sports

Guilford High School’s Girls Tennis Team returns to the court

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Guilford is the first RPS 205 school to hold a tennis meet this season.

Latest News

Sports

Watt leads Boylan to conference win over Harlem

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Cooper Watt shoots a 38 to help lead Boylan to a conference season-opening win over Harlem.

Sports

Byron Tiger Shootout - Boys Golf

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT

Sports

Elsbree earns medalist honors, Rockford Christian wins Tiger Shootout

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Colin Elsbree held off Stillman Valley's Griffin Smitts by one stroke as Rockford Christian beat the Cardinals by five strokes to win the Tiger Shootout.

Sports

Lowry ready to take ‘next step’ with Packers

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Despite limitations due to the pandemic, Rockford native Dean Lowry says this might have been his most productive offseason and 2020 looks promising.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Crawford’s future in doubt, Blackhawks confront uncertainty

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
|
The winds of change have been swirling for Chicago for a few years now. The Blackhawks have several young forwards, from rookies Kubalik and Kirby Dach to Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome and promising 20-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist.