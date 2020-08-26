Additional 22 cases, new death of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 and a new death in the region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 4,109 from 4,087 on Tuesday.

One more person died as a result of the virus, making the overall death toll in the county to 149.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.9 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate is now at 96.0 percent.

