Watt leads Boylan to conference win over Harlem
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite temperatures reaching the mid-90s at tee time, Boylan and Harlem met for the first NIC-10 dual meet of the season at Sandy Hollow Golf Course on Monday. Titans’ sophomore Cooper Watt earned medalist honors as Boylan beat the Huskies 159-175.
Individual Leaderboard
- Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 38 (+2)
- Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 39 (+3)
- Mark Larson (Boylan) - 41 (+5)
- Mike Carlson (Boylan) - 41 (+5)
- Eli Barefield (Harlem) - 43 (+7)
- Mason Martin (Harlem) - 43 (+7)
- Zach Burfoot (Harlem) - 44 (+8)
- Wyatt Miles (Harlem) - 45 (+9)
- Jack Osbourne (Boylan) - 46 (+10)
- Gabe Badgley (Boylan) - 46 (+10)
