Watt leads Boylan to conference win over Harlem

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite temperatures reaching the mid-90s at tee time, Boylan and Harlem met for the first NIC-10 dual meet of the season at Sandy Hollow Golf Course on Monday. Titans’ sophomore Cooper Watt earned medalist honors as Boylan beat the Huskies 159-175.

Individual Leaderboard

Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 38 (+2) Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 39 (+3) Mark Larson (Boylan) - 41 (+5) Mike Carlson (Boylan) - 41 (+5) Eli Barefield (Harlem) - 43 (+7) Mason Martin (Harlem) - 43 (+7) Zach Burfoot (Harlem) - 44 (+8) Wyatt Miles (Harlem) - 45 (+9) Jack Osbourne (Boylan) - 46 (+10) Gabe Badgley (Boylan) - 46 (+10)

