Advertisement

Watt leads Boylan to conference win over Harlem

Boylan sophomore Cooper Watt tees off during the Titans' dual conference meet against Harlem on August 24, 2020 at Sandy Hollow Golf Course.
Boylan sophomore Cooper Watt tees off during the Titans' dual conference meet against Harlem on August 24, 2020 at Sandy Hollow Golf Course.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite temperatures reaching the mid-90s at tee time, Boylan and Harlem met for the first NIC-10 dual meet of the season at Sandy Hollow Golf Course on Monday. Titans’ sophomore Cooper Watt earned medalist honors as Boylan beat the Huskies 159-175.

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 38 (+2)
  2. Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 39 (+3)
  3. Mark Larson (Boylan) - 41 (+5)
  4. Mike Carlson (Boylan) - 41 (+5)
  5. Eli Barefield (Harlem) - 43 (+7)
  6. Mason Martin (Harlem) - 43 (+7)
  7. Zach Burfoot (Harlem) - 44 (+8)
  8. Wyatt Miles (Harlem) - 45 (+9)
  9. Jack Osbourne (Boylan) - 46 (+10)
  10. Gabe Badgley (Boylan) - 46 (+10)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Byron Tiger Shootout - Boys Golf

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT

Sports

Elsbree earns medalist honors, Rockford Christian wins Tiger Shootout

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Colin Elsbree held off Stillman Valley's Griffin Smitts by one stroke as Rockford Christian beat the Cardinals by five strokes to win the Tiger Shootout.

Sports

Lowry ready to take ‘next step’ with Packers

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Despite limitations due to the pandemic, Rockford native Dean Lowry says this might have been his most productive offseason and 2020 looks promising.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Latest News

Sports

Crawford’s future in doubt, Blackhawks confront uncertainty

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
|
The winds of change have been swirling for Chicago for a few years now. The Blackhawks have several young forwards, from rookies Kubalik and Kirby Dach to Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome and promising 20-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist.

Sports

Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks with 4-3 win in Game 5

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
Corey Crawford, who made 48 saves in a masterful Game 4 performance to keep Chicago alive, made 35 saves in Game 5. But Crawford couldn’t withstand a continued onslaught of pressure by the Golden Knights.

Sports

Big Northern Conference releases 2021 spring football schedule

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Whether or not there is a high school football season later in the school year will all depend on how well the state is handling the coronavirus pandemic at that time. Week 1 kicks off with a playoff rematch between Stillman Valley and Dixon.

Sports

Bears unsure if fans will be allowed at home

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
The team and city health officials developed a plan to let a limited number of fans into the stadium, but ultimately decided now is not the right time to welcome people back to Soldier Field.

Sports

Bears embrace routine as they try to bounce back

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
Other than coach Matt Nagy and many of his assistants wearing navy and orange neck gaiters for the entire 90 minutes, things sure looked about normal on the field.

Sports

VanVleet leads red-hot Raptors to 134-110 triumph over Nets

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
VanVleet had 11 assists with only one turnover, becoming the first Raptor in franchise history to combine 30-plus points and 10-plus assists in a playoff game.