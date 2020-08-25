Advertisement

The Heat Is Here Through Thursday

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A good deal of sunshine today with highs in the mid 90′s and a heat index closing in on 99 degrees. Mainly sunny hot and humid both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 90′s and a heat index close to 100. Pretty good shot at some showers and thunderstorms Friday evening then much cooler and drier on Saturday and Sunday with highs right around 80 and lows in the middle 50′s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Stateline weather brought to you by the letter H

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
Hazy, hot, and humid weather are to persist for some time to come.

Forecast

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/24/2020

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

A hazy, hot week ahead with a small chance for late week needed rain

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Sunday began a streak of 90° or higher days in the Stateline this week. Expect more of the same this week with very small rain chances until a ‘glimmer of hope’ arrives Friday.

Forecast

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 8/23/2020

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

A heatwave, worsening drought and air quality all this week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Sunday began a streak of 90° or higher days in the Stateline this week. With nearly no chance of rainfall and some smoke from California wildfires also this week, some hazy conditions may be good to look at but may cause some air quality issues.

Forecast

Big Time Heat Arrives Monday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Big Time Heat Arrives Monday.

Forecast

Upcoming weekend to feature first 90s in four weeks, small storm chances

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
A hot spell gets underway Saturday, and will likely last week or longer.

Forecast

Mark's Friday Forecast -- 8/21/2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT

Forecast

Heating Up For The Weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Heating Up For The Weekend.

Forecast

Drought expanding in Illinois as warm, dry pattern continues

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Drought is becoming more widespread in Illinois, including the Stateline. Meanwhile, a significant warm up/hot spell is still on the way.