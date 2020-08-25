The Heat Is Here Through Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A good deal of sunshine today with highs in the mid 90′s and a heat index closing in on 99 degrees. Mainly sunny hot and humid both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 90′s and a heat index close to 100. Pretty good shot at some showers and thunderstorms Friday evening then much cooler and drier on Saturday and Sunday with highs right around 80 and lows in the middle 50′s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.