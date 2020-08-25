Stewart Square Eatery to permanently close on Friday
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stewart Square Eatery in Rockford announced the business will be permanently closing on Friday, Aug. 28.
The restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page, citing COVID-19 being the reason the business at 117 S. Main St. was unable to maintain their losses.
“We are so thankful to our customers who have supported us throughout the years,” the Facebook post said.
