Stewart Square Eatery to permanently close on Friday

The restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stewart Square Eatery in Rockford announced the business will be permanently closing on Friday, Aug. 28.

The restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page, citing COVID-19 being the reason the business at 117 S. Main St. was unable to maintain their losses.

We are sad to announce that Stewart Eatery will permanently close on August 28th, 2020. To be frank, COVID kicked our...

Posted by Stewart Eatery on Thursday, July 30, 2020

“We are so thankful to our customers who have supported us throughout the years,” the Facebook post said.

