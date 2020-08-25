Stateline weather brought to you by the letter H

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a nearly four week absence, heat has returned to the Stateline, and in a big way. Monday’s 95° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport not only marks the warmest readings of the month to date, but it ties July 26 as being the hottest day of 2020 thus far. It’s possible, though, that designation may not last long, as any of the next three days could very well eclipse the 95° mark.

The coming days can be summed up using just one letter, the letter H. They’re each to be hazy, hot, and humid.

Hazy, hot, and humid can sum up what we're to expect over the next several days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

You’ve certainly noticed our sky has a rather silky, hazy appearance to it, and, at times, it’s actually been quite thick. The haze is actually smoke from the massive wildfires out west that has been carried on jet stream winds for more than 2,000 miles and reaching us over the past several days.

Smoke from western wildfires continues to drift in overhead, giving the sky a rather hazy appearance. It's actually working to our advantage, keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler than they'd be without the haze. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With upper level winds to persist out of the west in the coming days, expect the smoky skies to go nowhere. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the smoke, in higher concentrations, can potentially impact air quality, it’s not likely to pose any major threats to our health. There are actually two discernible benefits to the smoky skies. First, it provides at least some protection from the blazing sunshine, and helps keep temperatures at least a few degrees cooler than they’d be in the absence of such smoke. Were it not for smoky skies, our temperatures would very plausibly take a run toward 100° in the next few days. Secondly, the smoke particles scatter sunlight quite effectively. The end result is a downright stunning sunset expected to take place in the coming nights, and similarly vibrant sunrises in the morning.

The smoke particles are effective in scattering sunlight. The end result is a very vibrant orange or red sunset at night and gorgeous sunrises as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the smoke does offer a tiny bit of relief from the stifling heat, it certainly won’t eliminate it. Tuesday’s to be similarly hot and humid as Monday, thus rendering it necessary for us to declare it to be a “Double Deodorant Day”. The combination of 94° temperatures and 70°+ dew points will send heat index values again soaring toward 100°.

Tuesday will be another "Double Deodorant Day" thanks to the heat and humidity. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures in the middle 90s are again expected on Wednesday and Thursday, and could be potentially higher, especially should the layer of smoke thin out for any duration. Relief from heat and humidity don’t arrive until late Friday.

We'll get some relief from the heat and humidity, but not right away. Any relief wouldn't occur until the very end of the workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

