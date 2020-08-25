Stateline school districts adjust schedules to beat the heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline school districts look to beat the heat by altering class schedules as the dog days of summer continue.

“School is different right now than it ever has been before,” said Lena-Winslow Superintendent Tom Chiles.

As if it hasn’t been tough enough holding in-person classes during the pandemic, Chiles now has to keep a close eye on the temperatures because most of the classrooms aren’t air-conditioned.

“Generally it has to get down to 60 degrees for it to make an effect on the interior of the building and so as I was looking at the hourly it was about 70,” said Chiles.

Chiles shortened the school day on Monday and Tuesday because of the 90-degree temperatures and the increased risk of overheating while wearing a mask.

“So I would say this year I am a little quicker to dismiss early then I would in a typical school year,” Chiles said.

“It really came down to what is safe for kids and what is safe for staff,” said Freeport School District Superintendent Anna Alvarado.

While Lena-Winslow students are continuing with school, the Freeport School District decided to postpone it’s first day of school till Monday when it’s expected to cool down.

“I just want people to focus on what’s fun about the first day of school and not constantly imperial about ‘oh my god I am about to pass out,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado says she’s received an outpouring of support for this decision.

“The response I’ve gotten back is mostly from staff just saying thank you. They have been in the building all week and it has been extremely hot.” Alvarado said.

“Our kids, I am proud of them, they have done a nice job of following the protocols that we need them to do,” Chiles said.

While school is starting Monday in Freeport any school events or teacher meet-ups will still take place.

