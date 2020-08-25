State driver’s license expiration dates extended by year for ages 75, older

CHICAGO (CBS) — Elderly drivers whose licenses have expired, or soon will, now have an extra year to renew their licenses, so they can avoid crowds at Illinois Secretary of State offices during the pandemic.

Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced 2020 driver’s license expiration dates will be extended by one year for drivers age 75 and older, meaning they won’t have to renew their license until shortly before their birthday in 2021.

“I am mindful of the heightened risks associated with seniors contracting COVID-19, and that is why I have authorized this important change during this challenging and unique time,” White said in a news release.

Illinois has approximately approximately 147,000 drivers age 75 and over with expired or expiring driver’s licenses in 2020. Those drivers will receive letters from the state, informing them of the extension of their renewal deadline. White’s office driving records have been updated to reflect the new 2021 expiration dates for older drivers, but said those people should also keep the letter from White’s office as further proof of the extended expiration date.

For all other drivers, license expiration dates already had been extended until Nov. 1. The expiration dates for ID cards and license plate stickers also have been extended until Nov. 1, so motorists don’t need to rush to Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services offices during the hot summer months to renew those documents.

Anyone who does visit a Driver Services office in Illinois must wear a mask, and stay at least six feet away from others while waiting in line.

People who need to visit a Driver Services facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card should first use the preregistration application here to speed up their transaction while at the facility.

The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging people to use online services here to renew vehicle stickers from home. Many Illinois residents also can renew their ID card or driver’s license online. People also can obtain a duplicate license or ID card, or abstract of their driving record online.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.