Advertisement

Stabbing victim blames “big, yellow bird” for attack, Madison police say

Stabbing
Stabbing(AP Images)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A forty-year-old man who suffered stab wounds to his chest and collar bone told investigators with the Madison Police Dept. that he was attacked by a “big, yellow bird.”

MPD officers found the man shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Calypso Rd. after they responded to reports of a stabbing, the department’s incident report stated.

When the officers tried to help him, the man said he did not want to be touched, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained. He did however consent to being treated by Madison Fire Dept. paramedics.

The injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

A witness told them the victim was arguing with another man right before the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone Co. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, 10 recoveries

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.

News

Illinois announce 1,680 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Five Winnebago County residents were among the additional deaths.

News

FSD 145 postpones first day of school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Superintendent Anna Alvarado believes pushing the start date to Monday is in the best interest of students and staff and their well being.

News

State driver’s license expiration dates extended by year for ages 75, older

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois has approximately approximately 147,000 drivers age 75 and over with expired or expiring driver’s licenses in 2020.

News

Rockford man wanted after shooting at Victory Tap

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers learned that a fight broke out inside the bar and the altercation eventually spilled out into the parking lot.

Latest News

News

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony reveals history wall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Wall dates back to 1899 beginnings.

News

Harlem School District 122 updates reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Staff and students will not be allowed to wear gaiter face coverings.

News

Carpenter’s Place in Rockford in need of meals

Updated: 4 hours ago
The organization serves breakfast and lunch to the poor and homeless in Rockford

News

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea calls spike in gunfire a crisis

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
A violent weekend in Rockford leaves two people dead and Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says the recent spike in gun violence is alarming.

News

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful closed Tuesday due to heat index

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Normal drop off times are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.