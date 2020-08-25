Rockford woman charged with weapons offense

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm following an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

On Aug. 18 at approximately 11:45 a.m., Rockford Police Department officers were called to the 4100 block of Auburn Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that a group of women were involved in a physical altercation with one another, which led to one of the women, later identified as 27-year-old Rockford native Shadi Harrington, brandishing a firearm, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Harrington then proceeded to fire the gun multiple times, according to the Rockford Police Department.

There was property damage associated with this gunfire; however, no one was injured, according to the Rockford Police Department. Harrington was taken into custody and then the county jail.

Detectives with the Rockford Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit followed up on the case. At the conclusion of their investigation, the incident was reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Harrington was then charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

