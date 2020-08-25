Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea calls spike in gunfire a crisis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A violent weekend in Rockford leaves two people dead and Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says the recent spike in gun violence is alarming.

“It’s just a matter of time with the amount of gunfire going off that another innocent person is killed,” said O’Shea.

Two shootings incidents over the weekend left two people dead and city officials even more concerned about the sweeping violence.

“We’ve had a severe uptick of gun crime specifically shootings in Rockford since March and it’s at the breaking point,” said O’Shea.

O’Shea says since the start of the year 20 people have died at the hands of gun violence.

‘People are firing guns at an extraordinary rate on a daily basis,” said O’Shea.

Officials say a majority of the violence is gang related and officers are seizing more high power weapons.

“It’s not just hand gun rounds anymore its rifle rounds and these rifle rounds go through walls they go through car doors,” said O’Shea.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says the violence is hurting the entire community and needs to stop.

“Family’s should be celebrating birthdays other family celebrations anniversaries on hot summer days and instead they’re visiting the funeral home and the cemetery,” said Hite Ross.

Click here to watch the annual homicide survivors memorial service on August 25.

