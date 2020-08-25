Advertisement

Rockford man wanted after shooting at Victory Tap

Officers learned that a fight broke out inside the bar and the altercation eventually spilled out into the parking lot.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is wanted on a warrant following a shooting investigation on Friday, Aug. 14.

On Aug. 14 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Rockford officers were sent to 2315 Harrison Ave. at Victory Tap for a shooting investigation where one person had been shot in the leg.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that a fight broke out inside the bar and the altercation eventually spilled out into the parking lot.

In an effort to keep some of the combatants from re-entering the establishment, a man was shot in the leg by a suspect, according to police. Officers learned that this suspect then fled the area in an SUV.

Rockford Police Department Gang Detectives followed up on the incident. As a result of their investigation, the detectives were able to identify the shooting suspect as 32-year-old Rockford native Marc Clarke, according to police.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges in the form of a warrant. Clarke is being charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery with a firearm.

If you have any information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

