OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony reveals history wall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center unveiled a wall depicting the history of the hospital in Rockford.

“This wall depicts a vivid representation of all that we have accomplished since our beginnings in 1899,” Paula Carynski, hospital president said. “More importantly it shows our dedication to serving the Rockford community with the greatest care and love. We have been here providing care for Rockford citizens for more than 120 years and we are here to stay long into the future to continue to serve our community.”

Visible in the North Tower hallway, the wall captures the history of Saint Anthony Medical Center from preforming the first open heart surgery in Rockford in 1959 to being the first hospital in Rockford to achieve Magnet designation in 2005, according to the hospital in an announcement Tuesday.

“It all began in 1899 when The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis founded OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford,” according to OSF Saint Anothony.

