Illinois announce 1,680 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials announced 1,680 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday.

The additional deaths includes:

- Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 3 males 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80′s

- Jersey County: 1 female 90′s

- Lake County: 2 males 60′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 100+

- Madison County: 1 female 80′s

- Massac County: 1 male 70′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 40′s

- Saline County: 1 female 70′s

- Shelby County: 1 female 70′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 80′s

- Williamson County: 1 female 90′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 20′s, 1 male 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s

There is now a total of 223,470 cases and 7,917 deaths in Illinois stemming from COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, an additional 40,859 new COVID-19 tests were conducted bringing the state total to 3,781,050 tests so far.

The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.1 percent for the period of August 18-24. As of Sunday night, 1,549 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients are in the ICU and 135 are on ventilators.

