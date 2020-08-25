IHDA Emergency Mortgage Assistance online application opens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new assistance program gives Illinois homeowners struggling from the impacts of COVID-19 a helping hand in paying their mortgage.

With many people out of work and struggling to keep up with bills, HomeStart Counseling and Education Program Manager Dina Knibbs says the state's new emergency mortgage assistance program is a welcome relief.

"A lot of lenders have been working with borrowers and doing like forbearance agreements, which allows them to stay in their home without a risk of foreclosure, but they are still behind. So, we are very happy that the state of Illinois put together this program to help these families," said Knibbs.

Just days after the online application went live, Resource Development and Community Engagement Manager Janessa Wilkins says she's seen a steady stream of Stateliners from all walks of life walk through the non-profit's doors.

"It's been a good experience because I know a lot of people come in and you feel kind of intimidated by the process, the paperwork or maybe even the understanding of some of the questions," said Wilkins.

Both women say the process is simple.

All you need to bring with you is:

Your government issued ID

A copy of your most recent mortgage statement that shows a delinquent payment

The first page of your 2019 income tax return.

"I really commend the people that have come in. We've gotten a lot of phone calls, a lot of people just walking in, really comfortable with asking, 'What's going on?' or what they need, what they need to do. And if it's motivating to me to keep doing what we're doing here," said Wilkins.

The EMA portal is open now until Friday, September 4. Check out Illinois Housing Development Authority to begin your application.

