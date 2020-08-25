Advertisement

Harlem School District 122 updates reopening plan

Staff and students will not be allowed to wear gaiter face coverings.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2020
HARLEM, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem School District 122 sent families an update on learning plans for in person and remote learning.

Final plans are being developed in order to provide meals to students who are participating in remote learning. Additional information regarding meal pickup dates and times, ordering and payment will be shared soon. 

Meals will be made available for students learning in-person at the middle school and high school on the days they are learning remotely.

According to Winnebago County Health Department guidance, staff and students will not be allowed to wear gaiter face coverings. 

The 2020-2021 revised calendar with the new start date of Sept. 8 has been posted on the district website. The high school is still finalizing a date for graduation. You may also view the calendar here. 

The Reopening Schools Family Guide and for remote learning has been updated in response to new guidance provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. In red print, you will find updates made under the “Procedure if Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19″ section.

All elementary students will be receiving their teacher assignments on August 28. Students at Harlem High School and Harlem Middle School will have their schedules available August 31.

Chromebook distribution will be the following dates:

  • Elementary Schools: August 31 and September 1 from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Please note that pickup will be at your child’s home/neighborhood school.
  • HMS: Beginning the week of August 31 for remote learners and in-person learners in need of a school Chromebook, please plan to pick up Chromebooks curbside at the front of the middle school during the following times:
    • Monday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Thursday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Friday, September 4, 9 to 3 p.m.
    • Remote Learners
    • In-Person Learners
  • HHS: If you have signed up for Remote Only Learning and are in need of a school issued Chromebook, please plan to pick one up curbside at the high school during the following times:
    • Tuesday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Thursday, Sept. 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you have signed up for In-Person-Blended Learning and are in need of a Chromebook, you will receive yours during the first week of in-person instruction. 

