Guildford High School’s Girls Tennis Team took on Dekalb’s team today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Guilford High School’s Girl Tennis Team hosted their first match today at the Guildford Tennis Center.

Guilford is the first RPS 205 school to hold a tennis meet this season.

The non-conference dual was against DeKalb High School today at 4:30 p.m.

New safety guidelines that the team put in place are anyone not on the courts will be required to wear masks and the parent/fan section will be limited.

Guildford Head Tennis Coach, David Woosley, talks about other safety guidelines.

“Before they walk onto the courts they have to sanitize their hands, they have to clean their rackets before they arrive every day, they have to wear a mask no matter if they’re just sitting watching, and they’re six feet. Everybody that’s participating has to have a mask outside the event,” says Woosley.

