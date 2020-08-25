Advertisement

FSD 145 postpones first day of school

Superintendent Anna Alvarado believes pushing the start date to Monday is in the best interest of students, staff and their well being.
(KSPR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport School District announced to families they will move their first day of school to Monday, Aug. 31, for all students.

Initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27, the decision to wait until Monday was made based on the week’s weather forecast, according to FSD 145 in an announcement on Tuesday.

“According to the National Weather Service, heat indexes on Thursday will hover around 96 degrees.. These temperatures, along with the requirement to wear face masks, will make it difficult both to teach and learn in the classroom and will also impact transporting students on buses,” the announcement said.

Superintendent Anna Alvarado believes pushing the start date to the following Monday is in the best interest of students and staff and their well being.

Any events schools have already scheduled, such as material pick-up or Meet the Teacher, will still take place. Parents should refer questions about school events to their child’s school, according to FSD 145.

Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28 will be made into additional Teacher Remote Learning Planning Days, giving a total of 5 in the school year calendar. This is the total number of Remote Planning Days that ISBE has allocated for each school district.

