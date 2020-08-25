Advertisement

Doctor charged with child porn, Winnebago Co. officials, ISP say

Additional charges may be filed, according to Hite Ross.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford doctor, 74-year-old Frank Ventimiglia, was charged with several counts related to child pornography on Tuesday afternoon.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross and the Illinois State Police made the announcement at a press conference. Ventimiglia was charged with 11 counts of child pornography of a victim under 18 and eight counts of child pornography of a victim under 13, according to officials.

On July 20, members of the Illinois State Police were conducting an online investigation for offenders offering to share child pornography. During the investigation, Ventimiglia’s IP address downloaded several files that were identified as potential child pornography.

A forensic examination was conducted by members of the Illinois Crimes Against Children, a division of the Attorney General’s Office which investigates internet crimes against children. The division determined that these files contained child pornography. A search warrant was authorized by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office for Ventimiglia’s residence at 1819 Melrose St. in Rockford.

Ventimiglia was arrested Tuesday morning. Additional charges may be filed, according to Hite Ross. Those with additional information should contact authorities.

“The victims of child pornography suffer not just from the sexual abuse inflicted upon them to produce child pornography, but also from the psychological abuse of knowing that their images can be traded and viewed by others worldwide. Once an image is on the Internet, it is irretrievable and can continue to circulate infinitely thereby creating a permanent record of a child´s sexual abuse which can impact the child’s life into adulthood,” Hite Ross said.

Ventimiglia is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail with a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on August 26 in Courtroom B at 1:30 p.m.

