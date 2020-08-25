Advertisement

Carpenter’s Place in Rockford in need of meals

The organization is seeking Volunteers for the month of September
Rockford Shelter seeking volunteers
Rockford Shelter seeking volunteers
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carpenter’s Place in Rockford is asking for people or groups to provide breakfast or lunch to its guests on eight days in September.

Carpenter’s Place serves 50 to 60 people for breakfast. The lunch crowd is usually between 80 to 100 people.

If your group is interested in helping out, please contact Teresa at 815-964-4105 or CPEngagement@carpentersplace.org.

