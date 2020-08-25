Carpenter’s Place in Rockford in need of meals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carpenter’s Place in Rockford is asking for people or groups to provide breakfast or lunch to its guests on eight days in September.

Carpenter’s Place serves 50 to 60 people for breakfast. The lunch crowd is usually between 80 to 100 people.

If your group is interested in helping out, please contact Teresa at 815-964-4105 or CPEngagement@carpentersplace.org.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.