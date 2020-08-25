Advertisement

Additional 17 cases, new death of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

One more person died as a result of the virus, making the overall death toll in the county to 148.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 and a new deaths in the region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 4,087 from 4,070 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.9 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent.

