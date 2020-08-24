Woman arrested at protest sparks discussion about mental health

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Concerns raised over an arrest made at Friday at Rockford city market now places a focus on the care of suspects with mental health needs.

Netha Morgan was at the ‘Blackout City Market’ protest, but she says she was not participating. Instead she wanted to document the events on social media. Morgan has a two-year-old Akita mix who stays by her side at all times due to anxiety, PTSD and other mental and physical health issues. The dog, which Morgan says is a service animal, accompanied her to the protest.

Morgan says police were blocking the crosswalk, and she wanted to get a better angle. She and her dog started walking around the officer.

“And next thing I know this officer says you can’t go,” says Morgan. “And I’m like, I’m press! I don’t care, and I said I’m going. He said [you’re under arrest].”

Morgan is not a member of the mainstream media in the Rockford market, and filmed the protest for personal social media pages. Documents from the Winnebago County Jail say police arrested Morgan for resisting and obstructing officers and obstructing identification. Morgan confirms she did not tell officers or sheriff’s deputies her name as she didn’t want to talk without a lawyer present.

Morgan got separated from her dog during the arrest.

“He’s pacing and he’s licking his lips and he’s staring at the bus because he hears me screaming for help and he’s not able to do anything,” Morgan recalls.

Several other activists saw what was happening, and took pictures and videos of the dog in distress.

“Too often our law enforcement officers are tasked with handling mental health issues or situations that quite frankly they’re not equipped to handle,” says Angela Fellars, who is one of those activists that witnessed the events unfold. “It’s unfair to police officers to ask them to do things outside of their job descriptions.”

Local officers do work with Rosecrance to learn how to deal with mental health issues. However activists say this should be a learning opportunity.

“This shows us we have some opportunity to improve policy,” says Fellars. “Policy should be people first, always.”

Morgan was reunited with her support dog after spending nearly 16 hours at the jail. She says her experience there without her dog was traumatizing.

The Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement to 23 News regarding the incident:

“The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is not equipped to house animals within our corrections facility. We do have medical staff available 24 hours a day seven days a week, as part of a contract with the University of Illinois College Medicine. Any detainee experiencing a medical issue or who has a mental health concern is evaluated by staff from UIC and their follow-up care is determined by a medical professional. The Sheriff’s Office complies with the guidelines recommended by the Americans with Disabilities Act and every detainee is treated with respect and dignity when they are in custody at our facility.”

23 News also reached out to the Rockford Police Department, who made the initial arrest. At this time they were unavailable to issue a statement.

