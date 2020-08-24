Winners to be named from Adopt a Flowerbed program near Vets Memorial Circle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A team from the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau walked along Auburn Street between Cumberland and Toner streets to judge the 25 sidewalk flowerbeds that were individually adopted this summer by dedicated neighborhood residents amid the setbacks of the pandemic on Monday afternoon.

The RACVB will pick three winners in the Adopt a Flowerbed program – an extension of the Veterans Memorial Circle beautification project that widened the area being spruced up from the Main Street and Auburn Street roundabout and its immediate streetscape to the corridor leading to Veterans Memorial Circle from the Rock River, according to Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle.

Every adopter of a sidewalk flowerbed on Auburn Street was asked to plant the bed at their own expense and to keep up with weeding it throughout the summer. Mulch was provided by the city and delivered by Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle, the organizers of the Main and Auburn roundabout beautification project; Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle also took responsibility for watering, according to Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle.

Each sidewalk flowerbed is 12 feet by 4 feet. There are 14 flowerbeds on the south side of the street and 11 on the north side.

The prizes are gift cards to neighborhood restaurants; they are being provided by Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle. First place is $100 to the new Der Rathskeller, second place is $75 to The Norwegian, and third place is $50 to The Olympic Tavern, according to Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle.

Two of last year’s winners adopted their respective flowerbeds again this year. There are also newcomers – some of whom adopted two beds instead of one.

