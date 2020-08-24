Advertisement

Trailer home deemed total loss after fire early Monday morning

Estimated cost of the fire around $15,000.
No one injured in trailer fire
No one injured in trailer fire(MGN)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No one is injured but a trailer home is deemed a total loss as a result of a fire Monday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Rockford Fire was alerted by passing motorists of a fire on 1418 Sandy Hollow Rd.. The trailer was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation. No one has been considered displaced as a result.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four people arrested during protest

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Market Street Fire

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

South Beloit squad car hits man

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

15th Street Shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

10th Street Shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Local doctors weigh in vaccine significance with school starting

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Ride for equal rights takes participants through downtown Rockford

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Four people charged during Friday’s City Market event

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police say the arrest were made when protesters started disrupting traffic.

News

one person injured in Rockford shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
Around 6 Sunday night multiple shots were fired at a vehicle.

News

Ride for equal rights takes participants through downtown Rockford

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The group went on a bike ride to show the places in Rockford organizers believe are important in the fight for equal rights.