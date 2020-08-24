Trailer home deemed total loss after fire early Monday morning
Estimated cost of the fire around $15,000.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No one is injured but a trailer home is deemed a total loss as a result of a fire Monday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., Rockford Fire was alerted by passing motorists of a fire on 1418 Sandy Hollow Rd.. The trailer was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation. No one has been considered displaced as a result.
