Syverson echoes calls to convene ethics commission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) issued a statement Monday, echoing calls from Senate Republican lawmakers to have Illinois’ Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform resume meetings immediately.

“Over the past decade, lawmakers have passed a number of reforms aimed at addressing the serious issues of corruption and unethical behavior perpetuated by some of those in office and power. However, laws are only as effective as the enforcement behind them. Through their inaction, Democrat lawmakers are disturbingly overlooking their responsibilities of addressing issues of corruption and wrongdoing in favor of creating this culture of self-protection. It is inexcusable. Lawmakers should be held accountable for their actions, laws should be upheld and the public should be reassured that those in office are protecting their interests. Which is why it is critical for the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform to be allowed to begin meeting immediately and finalize their report,” Syverson said.

