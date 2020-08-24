Advertisement

Syverson echoes calls to convene ethics commission

"Laws should be upheld and the public should be reassured that those in office are protecting their interests."
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) issued a statement Monday, echoing calls from Senate Republican lawmakers to have Illinois’ Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform resume meetings immediately.

“Over the past decade, lawmakers have passed a number of reforms aimed at addressing the serious issues of corruption and unethical behavior perpetuated by some of those in office and power. However, laws are only as effective as the enforcement behind them. Through their inaction, Democrat lawmakers are disturbingly overlooking their responsibilities of addressing issues of corruption and wrongdoing in favor of creating this culture of self-protection. It is inexcusable. Lawmakers should be held accountable for their actions, laws should be upheld and the public should be reassured that those in office are protecting their interests. Which is why it is critical for the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform to be allowed to begin meeting immediately and finalize their report,” Syverson said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Illinois University students and staff return to campus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Students at NIU are doing their best to acclimate themselves to the new environment, a college campus, but say the sights and sounds in DeKalb are far from normal.

News

Belvidere man charged after barricading himself in residence

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Detectives got a search warrant and arrest warrant for 37-year-old Belvidere native Martin Campero.

News

Additional 64 cases, 3 new deaths of COVID-19 over weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.9 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent.

News

Winners to be named from Adopt a Flowerbed program near Vets Memorial Circle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Each sidewalk flowerbed is 12 feet by 4 feet. There are 14 flowerbeds on the south side of the street and 11 on the north side.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

RRVBC in urgent need of blood donors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The blood already on the shelves is what saves lives, as blood has a 42-day shelf life.

News

Gov. Evers orders special session for police reform legislation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the state legislature back to Madison for a special session to take up police reform legislation he introduced earlier this year.

News

Emergency Mortgage Assistance portal now open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Applications for EMA will be accepted through Sept. 4.

News

Illinois announces 1,612 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Two Winnebago County residents were among the new deaths.

News

ISBE: Second consecutive year of increases in kindergarten readiness

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Increases in readiness follow investments in early childhood.