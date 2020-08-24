Rockford Symphony Orchestra to perform first live concert since onset of pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra will perform live for the first time since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

It is also the first public concert of any kind in Rockford since March, according to the RSO. The orchestra will perform three one-hour concerts at the Sinnissippi Music Shell on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets for the benefit performances are $45 each and advance purchase is required.

The “Live at Sinnissippi” benefit concert is meaningful to the Rockford community and the musicians of the RSO.

“It allows us to employ our musicians and give them the opportunity to practice their craft, which for most has not been possible for six months,” Julie Thomas, RSO Executive Director said.

The RSO has worked with Winnebago County Health Department officials and the Rockford Park District. Socially-distanced seating with a 200-person capacity at each performance will be in place and masks will be required for the duration of the one-hour concerts.

The RSO will announce its plan for fall 2020 soon.

“Creativity always seems to find a way and today that is demonstrated by the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s inspired upcoming outdoor concerts at Sinnissippi. The RSO has a long record of bringing the community together and inspiring us through their musical excellence. Kudos to the symphony staff for creating a way for our residents and visitors to safely gather and for inspiring us all, especially during these challenging times,” John Groh, President/CEO , Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau said.

Tickets for the performances will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. They can be purchased on the RSO website at rockfordsymphony.com, or by phone, 815-965-0049 for $45. Tickets will not be sold in person or at the RSO box office. For more information on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra go to www.rockfordsymphony.com.

The concert is sponsored by ComEd, with additional support from the Rockford Park District, and Williams-McCarthy.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.