Advertisement

Rockford Symphony Orchestra to perform first live concert since onset of pandemic

The RSO will announce its plan for fall 2020 soon.
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Rockford Symphony Orchestra(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra will perform live for the first time since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

It is also the first public concert of any kind in Rockford since March, according to the RSO. The orchestra will perform three one-hour concerts at the Sinnissippi Music Shell on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets for the benefit performances are $45 each and advance purchase is required.

The “Live at Sinnissippi” benefit concert is meaningful to the Rockford community and the musicians of the RSO.

“It allows us to employ our musicians and give them the opportunity to practice their craft, which for most has not been possible for six months,” Julie Thomas, RSO Executive Director said.

The RSO has worked with Winnebago County Health Department officials and the Rockford Park District. Socially-distanced seating with a 200-person capacity at each performance will be in place and masks will be required for the duration of the one-hour concerts.

The RSO will announce its plan for fall 2020 soon.

“Creativity always seems to find a way and today that is demonstrated by the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s inspired upcoming outdoor concerts at Sinnissippi. The RSO has a long record of bringing the community together and inspiring us through their musical excellence. Kudos to the symphony staff for creating a way for our residents and visitors to safely gather and for inspiring us all, especially during these challenging times,” John Groh, President/CEO , Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau said.

Tickets for the performances will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. They can be purchased on the RSO website at rockfordsymphony.com, or by phone, 815-965-0049 for $45. Tickets will not be sold in person or at the RSO box office. For more information on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra go to www.rockfordsymphony.com.

The concert is sponsored by ComEd, with additional support from the Rockford Park District, and Williams-McCarthy.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful closed Tuesday due to heat index

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Normal drop off times are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

News

New COVID-19 mitigation efforts to take effect in Region 7 on Aug. 26

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Region reached 8 percent positivity for three days.

News

Police: Juveniles drank from juice bottles at Central Texas Walmart, put bottles back on shelf

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Police have taken three juveniles into custody after they were caught on video drinking from two separate juice bottles at an area Walmart and then returning the bottles to the shelf.

News

Local students receive supplies in backpack giveaway

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The children will receive their new bags and supplies when they return for in-person learning in September.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested at protest sparks discussion about mental health

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Woman says police separated her from her service dog during arrest. Conversation sparks up about mental health.

News

Students and staff return to NIU

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Boone Co. reports 12 new cases of COVID-19, 45 recoveries over weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.

News

Northern Illinois University students and staff return to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Students at NIU are doing their best to acclimate themselves to the new environment, a college campus, but say the sights and sounds in DeKalb are far from normal.

News

Belvidere man charged after barricading himself in residence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Detectives got a search warrant and arrest warrant for 37-year-old Belvidere native Martin Campero.

News

Syverson echoes calls to convene ethics commission

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
"Laws should be upheld and the public should be reassured that those in office are protecting their interests."