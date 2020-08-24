Ride for equal rights takes participants through downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small group of people met outside of the Rib Shack on West State Street, to ride their bikes for equality.

“It’s an exercise type thing, exercise your body like Ian said, and exercise your rights,” says organizer Reggie Baldwin.

Baldwin, took his wife, son, and friend on a bike ride to show the group places in Rockford he believes are important in the fight for equal rights.

“We’re trying to exhaust every possible way to get awareness because that is the main thing,” says Baldwin. “The more awareness you have of it the more people will acknowledge that it may be a problem but then again it may not be a problem depending on who you ask.”

The group stopped at Rockford City Market, a place that Baldwin calls the center of the protests. They moved up State Street to Rockford City Hall, to show where people can voice problems they have. The final stop was a polling location in Rockford where Baldwin believes changes are made.

“We wanted to do this one because it’s kind of a different approach as far as the protesting because there are different ways you can go at the problem,” says Baldwin. “You just want to give different avenues so it doesn’t have to be all protesting there are different ways you can go about the problem.”

Organizers say the goal is to express the need for change in a way that grabs people’s attention, and invites others to join in.

“See that there is a community activity such as this demonstrating what we want and what we need, they might be more willing to support or help,” says bike rider Ronald Baldwin.

Reggie Baldwin says he plans to host these bike rides every Sunday for a month, and hopes more people will join the ride in the future. To keep up with the events visit his Facebook page here.

