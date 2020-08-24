Advertisement

Police: Juveniles drank from juice bottles at Central Texas Walmart, put bottles back on shelf

Police have taken three juveniles into custody after they were caught on video drinking from two separate juice bottles at a Corsicana Walmart store and then returning the bottles to the shelf.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Police have taken three juveniles into custody after they were caught on video drinking from two separate juice bottles at a Corsicana Walmart store and then returning the bottles to the shelf.

The incident was reported at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The bottles were removed from the shelves, Corsicana police Chief Robert Johnson said in a Facebook post.

The three suspects, whose names weren’t released because of they’re all 16 or younger, are charged with tampering with consumer products, a second-degree felony.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

