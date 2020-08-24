one person injured in Rockford shooting
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6 Sunday night multiple shots were fired at a vehicle.
Rockford police say a car traveling east in the 100 block of 15th Ave. was shot at. A man sitting in the passenger seat was hit during the shooting. The man was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.