one person injured in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6 Sunday night multiple shots were fired at a vehicle.

Rockford police say a car traveling east in the 100 block of 15th Ave. was shot at. A man sitting in the passenger seat was hit during the shooting. The man was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

