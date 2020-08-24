Advertisement

Northern Illinois University students and staff return to campus

Students and staff had their first classes of the fall semester.
Students and staff had their first classes of the fall semester.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Staff and students at Northern Illinois University are back on campus in DeKalb for the first time since March, and although students say they are happy to be back, the experience at the school has changed.

“We all had to be six feet apart and wear masks so it’s a little annoying but it worked quite well,” says Sydney Hamill, a residence hall community advisor at NIU. 

“It was weird just because walking in was kind of empty, no one was there,” says NIU senior Maria Potsi.

Students at NIU are doing their best to acclimate themselves to the new environment, a college campus, but say the sights and sounds in DeKalb are far from normal.

“I was really nervous about my residents because when they started moving in no one wanted to talk to me which was so different from what I experienced,” says Hamill.

“Some people on bikes, some people just walking, skateboards, scooters and barely seeing that it honestly looks like it is right out of a movie,” says Vernon Gochee, an employee at the NIU one card office.

Parking lots are half full, students spend less time on campus, and the amount of activity at NIU is noticeably lower.

“It’s so much different because you can barely see anyone like your friends,” says Potsi. “I used to see my friends every time going to class walking together and it’s just been me, it doesn’t even feel like I’m in school right now.”

Students say they want to return to what they feel is the normal college experience, but for the time being, the most important thing is safety.

“You can still have fun with your friends but maybe don’t go to parties until this is over, you can still go to someone’s apartment and hang out there but make sure that you are safe,” says Hammill.

According to the NIU campus COVID-19 dashboard, two students and one employee, who have been to campus in the past 14 days, have tested positive for COVID-19 since August 21st.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belvidere man charged after barricading himself in residence

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Detectives got a search warrant and arrest warrant for 37-year-old Belvidere native Martin Campero.

News

Syverson echoes calls to convene ethics commission

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
"Laws should be upheld and the public should be reassured that those in office are protecting their interests."

News

Additional 64 cases, 3 new deaths of COVID-19 over weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.9 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent.

News

Winners to be named from Adopt a Flowerbed program near Vets Memorial Circle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Each sidewalk flowerbed is 12 feet by 4 feet. There are 14 flowerbeds on the south side of the street and 11 on the north side.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

RRVBC in urgent need of blood donors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The blood already on the shelves is what saves lives, as blood has a 42-day shelf life.

News

Gov. Evers orders special session for police reform legislation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the state legislature back to Madison for a special session to take up police reform legislation he introduced earlier this year.

News

Emergency Mortgage Assistance portal now open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Applications for EMA will be accepted through Sept. 4.

News

Illinois announces 1,612 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Two Winnebago County residents were among the new deaths.

News

ISBE: Second consecutive year of increases in kindergarten readiness

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Increases in readiness follow investments in early childhood.