Lower testosterone levels in younger men

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With stay-at-home orders dominating the spring months and still highly suggested into the summer, some physicians are predicting a post-COVID-19 baby boom.

A new study presented at the American Urological Association virtual experience suggests that a baby boom may not be the case. The study shows that younger men are exhibiting much lower testosterone levels today than younger men 20 years ago.

The survey looked at about 4,000 men ages 15 through 39, from 1999-2016. Researchers found the average testosterone level was about 600 in 1999, and went down to 450 in 2016. Research attributed this to an increase in obesity levels along with changed in diet and lifestyle.

“This is important because low testosterone has been associated with a lot of comorbidities. Other medical problems. Overall health. Heart health. As well as sex drive and erectile dysfunction and of course all of this could have an impact on fertility in the future,” Dr. Daniel Sadowski of Rockford Urological Associates said.

