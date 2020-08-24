Local students receive supplies in backpack giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While not everyone can afford the supplies most schools require to return, a local painters union is making sure every student at an elementary school had what they need to succeed.

Every student at Lewis Lemon Elementary School in Rockford was gifted a backpack filled with supplies. The imitative hosted by Painters District Council 30 wanted to provide for a school that supports some of the most impoverished families in the city.

On Monday, union officials met with the mayor and school officials to donate the bags and prepare them for fall students.

“We have raised our families here in Rockford and for us to be able to come back to our old neighborhoods and make sure that the next generation coming up sees that those opportunities are there to be successful in whatever field you want to go after,” John Penney of Painters District 30, Local 607 said.

The children will receive their new bags and supplies when they return for in-person learning in September.

