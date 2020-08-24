Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful closed Tuesday due to heat index

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will be closed Tuesday for all drop-offs, due to the high heat index at the 4665 Hydraulic Rd. location.

Normal drop off times are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

KNIB will send another notification if they close on Wednesday as well. As of now, the new Machesney Park location at 8409 N. 2nd St., will be open because the overhang keeps the sun off of volunteers. The drop-off time is 2 p.m. to 5 pm.

KNIB is waiting to see if the heat index is expected to go higher before making that call.

