Illinois announces 1,612 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials announce 1,612 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday.

The additional deaths includes:

- Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 80′s

- Kane County: 1 male 50′s

- Monroe County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

There is now a total of 221,790 cases and 7,888 deaths in Illinois stemming from COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, an additional 36,155 new COVID-19 tests were conducted bringing the state total to 3,740,191 tests so far.

The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.2 percent for the period of August 17-23. As of Sunday night, 1,529 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients are in the ICU and 141 are on ventilators.

