Advertisement

Illinois announces 1,612 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Monday

Two Winnebago County residents were among the new deaths.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials announce 1,612 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday.

The additional deaths includes:

- Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 80′s

- Kane County: 1 male 50′s

- Monroe County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

There is now a total of 221,790 cases and 7,888 deaths in Illinois stemming from COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, an additional 36,155 new COVID-19 tests were conducted bringing the state total to 3,740,191 tests so far.

The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.2 percent for the period of August 17-23. As of Sunday night, 1,529 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients are in the ICU and 141 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers orders special session for police reform legislation

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the state legislature back to Madison for a special session to take up police reform legislation he introduced earlier this year.

News

Emergency Mortgage Assistance portal now open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Applications for EMA will be accepted through Sept. 4.

News

ISBE: Second consecutive year of increases in kindergarten readiness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Increases in readiness follow investments in early childhood.

News

Illinois tourism had another record year, before pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Travel Association estimates that tourists spent $43.1 billion in Illinois last year.

Latest News

News

Lower testosterone levels in younger men

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The survey looked at about 4,000 men ages 15 through 39, from 1999-2016.

News

Trailer home deemed total loss after fire early Monday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
No one injured in trailer fire

News

Four people arrested during protest

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Market Street Fire

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

South Beloit squad car hits man

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

15th Street Shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago