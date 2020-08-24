Four people charged during Friday’s City Market event
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - four people face charges after protesting during city market on Friday.
Willa Morgan, Ross Wagner Jaylen Butler and Andrew Ehrhardt are facing charges ranging from obstruction to mob action for a protest that took place in front of the city market pavilion. police say the arrest were made when protesters started disrupting traffic.
